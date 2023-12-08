Liverpool approach Benfica starlet Kyanno Lorenzo Silva

Liverpool have approached Benfica for their young prodigy, Kyanno Lorenzo Silva, as per Football Insider.

Lorenzo has been outstanding all through this season and has been one of the most impeccable players in the UEFA Youth League and Liga Revelação while starring for Benfica’s u23 and the Netherlands u19 side.

His performances have attracted the interest of Liverpool, with Reds’ scouts impressed by his showing for The Eagles youth team, where he has featured nine times and contributed two goals.

Liverpool have now made an approach to Benfica to sign Silva, according to Football Insider, but they will have to slug it out with Borrusia Dortmund and Atalanta as they have also made contact about a potential deal.

Lorenzo signed a three-year professional contract but it only has six months left until it expires. Benfica would only be due minimal compensation if he sees out the remaining part of his contract so Liverpool could negotiate a bargain deal this winter.

Liverpool aim for prospects?

Lorenzo is a promising left-footed forward who primarily operates on the right flank and possesses an immense skillset that is similar to Liverpool’s star Mohamed Salah.

The Dutchman progressed through the youth systems of Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam before making a move to Benfica in 2021.

If the deal materializes, Lorenzo would join Liverpool’s roster of Under-21 talents, featuring alongside emerging players like Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, and Jarell Quansah, who have already made strides with the first team.

Additionally, the club’s Under-21 side sees impressive performances from 18-year-olds Kaide Gordon and Bobby Clark, both products of Liverpool’s flourishing academy.

Consistent with their history of carefully finding and acquiring promising players, Liverpool are likewise actively pursuing young, emerging stars. Among many success stories, the club understands that not every talent will be able to reach the ideal level, as demonstrated by the case of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.