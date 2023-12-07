Liverpool suffer huge blow as Matip picks up serious injury

Liverpool have suffered a devastating blow as Joel Matip is set to miss out for the rest of the season having sustained a serious knee injury.

The African was playing regular first-team football for Liverpool this season and it looked like he was Jurgen Klopp’s preferred option to deploy in the centre-back position alongside Virgil van Dijk.

However, Matip has now ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and is going to miss out for the rest of this season. So, Klopp will now have to find a solution to fill Matip’s void.

The Merseyside club have Ibrahima Konate at their disposal and he is an excellent defender. However, he has struggled with injury issues over the last few years after moving to Anfield back in 2021.

Joe Gomes can also play in that role, however, he hasn’t been at his best in recent times. Jarell Quansah is another option Klopp has at the moment, but he doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level.

So, the Merseyside club will be hoping that Konate will be able to keep himself fit for the rest of the season and help his side achieve their lofty ambitions.

Liverpool suffer huge blow

With Andy Robertson also out injured at the moment, Liverpool now have two big injury problems in their defence. Klopp is also without Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajetic while Alexis MacAllister picked up a knee problem against Sheffield United.

The Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this term, accumulating 34 points from 15 games and sitting only two points behind the league leaders Arsenal. So, Liverpool have been showing signs that they could mount a title charge this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Anfield club can continue performing at their best over the coming months amid their injury problems with up to seven players on the treatment table.

With Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, it is now going to be very interesting to see whether Liverpool opt to offer the 32-year-old a new contract or let him leave for free.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend. So, the Reds will be hoping to continue their winning run in this encounter.