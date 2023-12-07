Liverpool have been given the green light to push ahead with a move for Lucas Beraldo as Sao Paulo prepare to cash-in on the defender, according to 90MIN.

Beraldo, having made his debut for Sao Paulo in the latter part of 2022, recently completed his first full season at the senior level, contributing to the club’s historic achievement of winning the Copa do Brasil.

His meteoric rise has caught the eye of Liverpool who are looking to sign a defender this winter to replace the injured Joel Matip. Beraldo has been linked with a move to Anfield and 90min says Sao Paulo are now ready to negotiate a deal for the defender this winter.

Beraldo has a contract until June 2026 and TeamTalk reports that any potential move would cost Liverpool around £25m. However, the Reds face stiff competition as European clubs including Manchester City and Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Lyon are also eyeing the 20-year-old.

Replacement for Matip?

Liverpool made substantial strides in addressing squad gaps during the challenging summer transfer window, successfully integrating players like Alexis MacAllister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō, and Ryan Gravenberch, who have all made valuable contributions this season. However, the focus on team improvement continues, with a keen eye on defensive addition with Beraldo top of their list.

Notably, Beraldo has garnered attention with composed performances in the heart of the defense. Standing at 6ft 1, he amassed 47 appearances in various competitions this season, guiding his club to an 11th-placed finish in the Brazilian Serie A as well as winning the Copa Do Brazil.

Having already surpassed 50 senior-level appearances in Brazil, Beraldo stands out as one of South America’s highly-rated emerging talents from Sao Paulo alongside 23-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Nestor and 21-year-old Pablo Maia.

However, in the typical trajectory observed in Brazilian football, where standout performers often attract attention from wealthier European clubs, there exists a pragmatic acknowledgment from Sao Paulo’s general manager, Rui Costa, that the long-term futures of these promising talents are likely to lie elsewhere.

This conviction from Costa is music to the ears of Liverpool’s sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke who will hope to usurp European rivals in recouping the youngster.