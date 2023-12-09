[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this Saturday lunchtime knowing victory will take them top of the Premier League table.

The Reds head into the weekend action sitting just two points off leaders Arsenal so a win in the early kick-off would see them climb to the top of the table ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Aston Villa later this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost with the news that number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to the starting eleven after recovering from a thigh injury. Caoimhin Kelleher drops to the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts once again at right-back for Liverpool while Kostas Tsmikas comes in for Joe Gomez at left-back. Youngster Jarell Quansah is also recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence. That means Ibrahima Konate makes way despite his impressive performance during Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United in midweek.

Klopp is forced into a change in midfield as Alexis MacAllister is ruled out after picking up a knock at Bramall Lane. Ryan Gravenberch is the man recalled to start alongside Endo Wataru and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Salah continues on the right wing for Liverpool while Luis Diaz keeps his place on the opposite flank. However, Cody Gakpo makes way with Darwin Nunez recalled to lead the line up front.

As for Crystal Palace, Nathaniel Clyne is recalled to start against his former club in defence. Will Hughes is also brought back into the starting eleven in midfield for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne; Lerma, Richards, Hughes; Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard.

Subs: Tomkins, Olise, Matheus Franca, Mateta, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, McConnell, Bradley.