Ian Wright slams Diogo Dalot for ignoring Rasmus Hojlund



Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot after he failed to square the ball to Rasmus Hojlund in the recent Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Cherries at Old Trafford yesterday. Man United barely threatened the opposition goal but things could have been different had Dalot spotted Hojlund’s run into the box.

The Dane came off the bench to replace Anthony Martial at 1-0 down. Dalot had the perfect opportunity to square the ball to the striker for the equaliser, but he instead unleashed an effort into the side netting from a tight angle.

Just a minute later, Philip Billing doubled the lead for the Cherries. The visitors went on to win by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Wright said that Dalot showed a total lack of respect for Hojlund.

He said: “It was for me, when I saw that it was Dalot, and at 1-0, we’re talking about Hojlund’s come on now and he wants his chance. This is good play from them. He gets in, he’s got to square this. He’s got to square it to him.” “I think the total lack of respect for him. Look, he’s had a shot from the most ridiculous angle. He’s upset with himself. But he doesn’t even look for Hojlund, has a ridiculous shot. And Bournemouth score a minute later. Hojlund, he’s got to be pulling him up in the dressing room about that.”

Hojlund joined for big-money from Atalanta during the last transfer window. He has excelled in the Champions League with 5 goals but has yet to open his tally in the Premier League. He has come close to doing so on a few occasions.

Yesterday, he was only a second-half substitute but could have scored his maiden league goal, had Dalot spotted his run into the box. The Portuguese was more focused on scoring on his own and ended up with a shot way off the mark.

United will now turn their focus to the Champions League where they host Bayern Munich on matchday 6. They need a victory over the German champions combined with a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to qualify for the round of 16.

Hojlund, who scored on his Champions League debut for the club against Bayern earlier this season and will have an important role to play for the Red Devils in the quest to make the last 16 of the elite European competition.