Pundit says Liverpool ‘owe’ the win over Palace to Alisson

BBC pundit Garth Crook has claimed that Alisson single-handedly helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Merseyside club travelled to Selhurst Park to take on the Eagles on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp’s side were second-best for most of the game and even found themselves trailing early on in the second half courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s strike from the spot.

However, the story of the game turned on its head completely following Jordan Ayew’s red card. Liverpool eventually won the game 2-1 thanks to Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott’s goal.

Alisson made a few crucial saves throughout the game that helped Liverpool win the game and as a result of this victory, the Reds have now placed themselves at the summit of the league.

Writing on BBC Sport, Crook has said that the Brazilian displayed an outstanding performance versus the Eagles and the Reds ‘owe’ the victory to the goalkeeper.

Pundit lauds Alisson

The pundit further states that although other pundits are predicting Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa might win the league this season, he thinks Liverpool could lift the title this term as they have the right goalkeeper to help them achieve that.

Crook said:

“Liverpool are currently sitting pretty one point clear at the top of the table and they owe it all to Alisson. His performance at Selhurst Park on his return from injury was quite outstanding. His save from Jefferson Lerma, which he managed to push on to the post in the first half, was amazing. “But the Brazil goalkeeper saved the best for last with an unbelievable stop when he got his hands to a Joachim Andersen header that looked a certain goal. “Liverpool have somehow fought they way to the top with sheer grit and determination. Some pundits fancy Manchester City for the title, while others have gone for Arsenal and even Aston Villa think they’ve got a chance. However, I’m starting to lean towards Liverpool. They’ve got the right goalkeeper for it.”

After sustaining a minor injury versus Man City, Alisson was out injured in the last few games before returning to action on Saturday afternoon and the former AS Roma star showcased on the day why he is regarded as one of the best in the world.