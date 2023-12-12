[Teams] Man Utd vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Bayern Munich at Old Trafford this evening needing a win to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag has made two changes from the side that lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth at the weekend. The United boss has kept faith with Andre Onana in goal while Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Harry Maguire marshals the defence once again and is partnered by Raphael Varane with the Frenchman handed a recall. Luke Shaw, therefore, moves to left-back with Sergio Reguilon having to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Sofyan Amrabat starts in midfield along with Scott McTominay. Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd once again in the attacking midfield role and ten Hag will be looking for a big performance from his skipper tonight.

Antony starts on the right wing while Garnacho keeps his place on the opposite flank. Marcus Rashford isn’t named in the matchday squad. The only change in attack sees Rasmus Hojlund recalled to lead the line up front for Manchester United. Anthony Martial is also not involved in the squad tonight.

As for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane returns to England to lead the line up front for the German giants. Leroy Sane supports Kane in attack while Kingsley Coman also starts for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Mainoo, Pellistri, Hugill.

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Subs: Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Guerrerio, Muller, Lamer, Tel, Kratzig, Palovic