Liverpool keeping close tabs on Piero Hincapie

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his backline, according to Fussball Transfers.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international is thought to be on the radar of a number of clubs and the reports claims that Liverpool are among those closely following his situation.

The defender reportedly has a release clause in his contract with around €70 million (£60m) and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. West Ham United are thought to be keen on the player so the Reds could face stiff competition.

The defender has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2027, and it is fair to assume that they will not want to lose him for cheap. Leverkusen could easily demand his release clause to be paid in full should the likes of Liverpool come calling in the coming months.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality central defender and a versatile player like Hincapie would be the ideal acquisition for them. The Ecuador international is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left-back.

Terrific addition

He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip and he could be an alternative to Andrew Robertson as well. The 21-year-old is tactically flexible enough to operate in a back four as well as a back three. On paper, he seems like the ideal acquisition for Liverpool.

The reported exit clause seems quite steep but the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

Liverpool are certainly one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the opportunity to play for them could be an attractive option for the 21-year-old defender.

He is likely to be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Eventually, the transfer will come down to whether Liverpool are willing to shell out a premium for him.