Meulensteen blames Man Utd duo for Hojlund’s struggles

Manchester United’s former assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has blamed Alejandro Garnacho and Antony for Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

After joining the Red Devils in a £72m deal last summer, the Dane has had a mixed start for his new team as he is currently the highest scorer in the Champions League with five goals from six games. United have now been knocked out of this tournament so he won’t be able to extend his goal tally in the Champions League this term.

However, although he has showcased his productivity in Europe’s elite club competition, the striker has yet to open his account for Man Utd in the Premier League having already played 12 games.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Meulensteen has said that it’s not entirely Hojlund’s fault that he has been struggling to score goals in the Premier League as he doesn’t get enough services from his fellow teammates in order to break his duck in the English top-flight.

United’s former assistant manager further states that Man Utd’s two wide players, Antony and Garnacho, don’t have the intention to create chances for Hojlund and always look to score goals by themselves. So, United have an imbalanced forward department.

Meulensteen slams Man Utd duo

Meulensteen said:

“I thought he [Hojlund] was way short [against Bayern]. Against those defenders, he never got a kick. But the problem is he is flanked by two individual players [Antony and Garnacho] who have no intention to give him any kind of service because they want to create things for themselves and not help any striker. So there’s an imbalance, and that imbalance is going forward but also going back in terms of the defensive shape which we’ve seen in so many games.”

After joining the club last year, Antony has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League. So, if he continues to struggle over the coming months, then United could be forced to cash-in on him. On the other hand, Garnacho has showcased glimpses of his talent in recent times but he is still young and needs time to develop his career.

Nevertheless, it is apparent that United lacks creativity from the wide areas and Man Utd need to improve on that to help Hojlund score goals.