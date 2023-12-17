[Teams] Liverpool vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon looking for a win to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again for Liverpool while Virgil van Dijk marshals the back four along with Ibrahima Konate. Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back while Kostas Tsimikas deputises for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Endo Wataru starts in the defensive midfield position for the Merseysiders while Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch also start in the middle of the park for Liverpool this afternoon.

Mohamed Salah will be the main dangerman for Liverpool once again as the Egyptian international starts on the right wing. Luis Diaz occupies the left wing position for the Reds with Darwin Nunez leading the line up front.

As for Manchester United, Andre Onana starts in goal and he could be in for a busy afternoon between the sticks. Luke Shaw is passed fit to start at left-back while Raphael Varane starts alongside Jonny Evans in the middle of defence. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Scott McTominay captains Man Utd in the absence of Bruno Fernandes. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo gets a start in midfield while Sofyan Amrabat also lines-up in the middle of the park.

Marcus Rashford returns to the squad but has to make do with a place on the bench. Garnacho keeps his place in attack while Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for Manchester United. Antony is on the right-wing but Anthony Martial is ruled out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw, Amrabat, Mainoo, McTominay, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Mejbri, Pellistri, Daniel Gore, Kambwala, Rashford, Van De Beek, Reguilón, Wan-Bissaka