Roy Keane lauds McTominay for clever decision v Liverpool



Manchester United legend Roy Keane appreciated Scott McTominay following his clever decision before the Premier League kick-off against Liverpool on Sunday.

McTominay was handed the captain’s armband yesterday in the absence of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and he made a good decision at the toss, having Liverpool attack the Kop in the first half. The Reds started the game on the front foot, but United managed to curtail them from finding the back of the net.

The sequence continued after the half-time break. Andre Onana was brilliant with several saves at Anfield while the defence stood up to the occasion to secure a 0-0 draw. After the result, Keane said that McTominay made a very good and very smart move by winning the toss and asking Liverpool to switch ends.

Keane said in the Sky Sports studio: “He has done well. He made a good start by winning the toss. I think that was a very good move, very smart of him. He has had his critics, and the whole team have had their critics, but we have to give them credit today.”

McTominay has been operating in the no.8 spot for most of the campaign, but he was asked to play in an attacking role with Fernandes’ absence. The Scot did not have any answer to Liverpool’s defence early on and he struggled to get hold of the ball with the regular pressure applied by the Merseyside giants.

However, he grew in confidence as the derby went on. McTominay won 100 per cent of his aerial challenges and had one good opportunity to score. The Scotland star also created a big chance for Rasmus Hojlund but the Danish striker failed to capitalise and hit his effort straight at goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

United could have secured a surprise win against their fierce rivals but they will be delighted with a point to end their 2-match losing streak. Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping to use the momentum from the derby stalemate for the upcoming games against West Ham United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest before 2024.