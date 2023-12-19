Liverpool showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing Yildiz

Liverpool have reportedly been showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz in the upcoming window, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

After coming through the Bianconeri’s youth system, the 18-year-old has been promoted to the senior squad this term. However, the youngster has struggled to find regular first-team football under Massimiliano Allegri.

So, while translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness reports that Yildiz has become frustrated with the lack of playing time at the Allianz Stadium and has expressed his intention to move away from the Old Lady of Turin to play regularly elsewhere.

The report further claims that Yildiz has been attracting a lot of attention from clubs around Europe with Liverpool showing ‘concrete interest’ in acquiring his service. So, the Merseyside club could opt to formalise their interest in signing the youngster next year.

The forward isn’t expected to cost much so the youngster could be an affordable signing for the Anfield club should they purchase him.

Yildiz to Liverpool

Yildiz is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is comfortable with both feet, is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for fellow teammates, and has the efficiency of finishing off chances.

The Turkish international has a similar playing style to Roberto Firmino so Liverpool might be looking to sign the forward to fill the void of the Brazilian – who left the club for free last summer.

However, Yildiz is still young and hasn’t had much experience in senior football. So, he needs time to develop his career and therefore, it won’t be easy for him to produce straightaway if he were to move to Anfield next year.

Nevertheless, Yildiz could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, after drawing against Manchester United, Liverpool will face off against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup before taking on Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.