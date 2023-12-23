Man Utd register interest in signing Sevilla star En-Nesyri

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Sun.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils have seemingly been planning to strengthen their squad in the winter window to turn their fortune around and Erik ten Hag has identified defence and attack are the two areas that need reinforcing.

Man Utd have been linked with numerous striker options ahead of the January window with Serhou Guirassy, Timo Werner and Benjamin Sesko being among them, but En-Nesyri is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd were keen on signing Guirassy from Stuttgart, but the African is willing to join Tottenham Hotspur over the Red Devils. So, Ten Hag’s side have been forced to shift their focus to alternative targets and have now earmarked En-Nesyri as a serious option.

The report further claims that United have recently sent scouts to watch the Moroccan in action ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

En-Nesyri to Man Utd

The Sun states that Sevilla could be open to cashing-in on the African in January and they would demand a fee of around £16m to let their star man leave. So, Man Utd can purchase En-Nesyri for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

En-Nesyri, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-forward. He is quick, has a poacher instinct inside the box, is excellent in the air and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Sevilla star has showcased glimpses of his talent in La Liga over the last few years and played a key role in helping Morocco reach the semifinal of the Qatar World Cup last year.

So, the 26-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd to support Rasmus Hojlund if they purchase him next year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their attacking department.