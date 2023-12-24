Man Utd want to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee



According to German outlet Sport1, Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter.

Man United have struggled to score regularly in the Premier League this season. They have netted only 18 times from as many matches. Only 20th-placed Sheffield United have managed to score less during the first half of the campaign.

This is a poor statistic heading into the January transfer window and Sport1 claim that the club are looking into a deal for Zirkzee, who has been in good form for Bologna in Serie A this season. He has 7 goals and 2 assists from 17 appearances.

Sport1 report that United will have to cough up around £26 million to sign the talented Dutch striker. However, the major concern is that Bayern have a £19 million buy-back clause and also have the right to match any bid from other clubs.

New striker

United have been poor in the striking department during the first half of the campaign. Rasmus Hojlund has 5 Champions League goals to his name, but he has yet to open his goalscoring account in the English top-flight.

Anthony Martial has struggled to make much of an impact with just 1 goal. Marcus Rashford is also going through a lean phase with only 2 league goals while Antony has not found the back of the net in any competition.

Erik ten Hag should be desperate to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart appeared the top target earlier this month, but he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur instead this winter.

Zirkzee could be a quality purchase for United if he can live up to the potential. The 22-year-old is good with his hold-up play. He loves to dribbles and feed passes on the counter-attack. He possesses good finishing skills.

United are unlikely to make a huge investment for a striker in January amid FFP concerns and Zirkzee seems a realistic target. He is still in the early phase of his playing career and has room to develop further in England.