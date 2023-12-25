Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa

Following a disappointing defeat against West Ham United, Manchester United will face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils continue to display woeful performances this season as they are currently eighth in the table with 28 points from 18 games. Erik ten Hag’s side have failed to score in their last four consecutive games and have won only one out of the last seven games in all competitions.

So, United will be desperate to return to winning ways by beating Aston Villa at home tomorrow. However, defeating Unai Emery’s side won’t be easy for Man Utd as the Villans are currently third in the table, sitting only one point behind the league leader Arsenal.

Team news

Man Utd have a long list of injury absentees ahead of this encounter as Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are all set to miss out on this game due to their respective problems.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane were among the absentees in the last game owing to illness and they are in doubt ahead of this fixture. Diogo Dalot was suspended versus West Ham having picked up a red card against Liverpool. But, his ban is over and is ready to return tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Aston Villa

Andre Onana is set to continue between the sticks for United in this fixture so Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench. If Varane can’t recover in time then Willy Kambwala could continue at the back for the Red Devils alongside Jonny Evans.

Dalot could replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back position, while Luke Shaw should continue on the opposite side for Ten Hag’s side. So, Sergio Reguilon is likely to be on the bench once again.

Kobbie Mainoo should continue at the heart of United’s engine room and the Englishman could be paired up with Sofyan Amrabat. So, Scott McTominay may find himself among the substitutes alongside Christian Eriksen tomorrow.

Bruno Fernandes should be in the attacking midfield position and on either side of him, Marcus Rashford and Antony could be on the flanks for the Red Devils. So, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri could be on the bench in this fixture.

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to be leading the line for Man Utd versus Aston Villa. So, Martial could be among the substitutes if he returns to the matchday squad after recovering from his illness.