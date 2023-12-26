Man Utd keen on signing Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini



According to Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini next month.

The 20-year-old is one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A and he has already become a key player for the Italian national team. His performances have grabbed attention of many European clubs and Pedulla claims that Man United and Real Madrid appreciate the highly-rated defender.

However, the journalist added that Atalanta are not contemplating his exit at the halfway stage of the season. They share the same stance on Teun Koopmeiners. Barring any sensational and crazy offers, the club plan to delay the discussion of their futures until the end of the current campaign.

Good potential

Scalvini has established himself as a mainstay in Atalanta’s defence over the last 2 years. He has been brilliant with his concentration in and around the box. The youngster has a strong aerial presence with his height, but also likes to engage in tackles. He prefers to clear his lines when required.

At just 20, he is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the Italian top-flight and it may not be long before he leaves the Serie A outfit. Atalanta are not known for discussing deals in January and they tend to wait until the summer transfer windows before negotiating fees for their players.

It could be similar for Scalvini too. He is already valued at £34 million by Transfermarkt and Atalanta could easily demand close to £50 million for his services. If United can convince Scalvini, they would have a good chance of signing him, having already recruited Amad and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. They have a good working relationship.

United may have to stay patient until next summer’s transfer window to purchase the Italian unless there is significant investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take control of the sporting operations after his minority takeover. For now, the Red Devils can only wait to find out whether the Premier League approve the deal next month.