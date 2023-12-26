Man Utd keen on signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their right-wing position over the last few years. They purchased Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to address that issue, but he has failed to showcase his best for the record Premier League champions.

He has now been banished from United’s first-team squad after falling out with Erik ten Hag and it’s looking likely that his time at Old Trafford will come to an end in January.

Man Utd also purchased Antony from Ajax Amsterdam last year to bolster the right flank. He started his life promisingly but has been struggling to showcase his best over the last few months.

So, following Sancho and Antony’s struggles, it seems Man Utd have now started to explore the market once again to bolster their attacking department and have now identified Cherki as a serious option.

Cherki to Man Utd

According to the report by Football Transfers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who has acquired a 25% stake at United – wants to bring Cherki to Old Trafford by using his French connection as the Businessman is the owner of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The report further claims that Cherki is a key target for Man Utd and they want to secure his signature in January or at the end of this season. Football Transfers also says that United want to purchase a new centre-forward as well with Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen on their radar.

Cherki is a versatile player as he can play in the right-wing position but can also be deployed in the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, comfortable with both feet, can create chances for fellow teammates, has an eye for long-range passing and can also finish off his chances.

The Frenchman – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.