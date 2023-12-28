Liverpool have made contact with Fulham to discuss a potential deal for left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

Liverpool are currently without a recognizable left-back following the shoulder injury suffered by Andy Robertson in the October international break and a broken collarbone suffered by Kostas Tsimikas after a collision with Bukayo Saka last week. Jurgen Klopp has utilized Joe Gomez to deputize at left-back in the games against Arsenal and Burnley.

In a bid to fill the void left by Robertson and Tsmikas’ injuries, 90min reports that Liverpool are exploring a deal in the January transfer window for a new left-back and have initiated contacts with Fulham over a potential deal for Robertson.

Following a string of impressive performances for the Cottagers in the previous season, Robinson extended his contract in July which will keep him at Craven Cottage until June 2028.

90min reports that the United States international is open to a move to Anfield and The Reds are actively working to reach a consensus with Fulham.

Should Liverpool move for Robinson?

Fulham’s Robinson has become a crucial element in Marco Silva’s style of play, blending speed and direct running to provide a valuable link to the attacking third. He showcases a natural burst of pace aimed at unsettling opposition defenses with overlapping runs.

Robinson’s defensive prowess is also on the rise, as evidenced by his role in thwarting Mohamed Salah during a recent match against Liverpool. Statistically, Robinson excels in various aspects, including progressive carries, successful take-ons, interceptions, long passes, crosses, ball recoveries, and aerial duels, making him a well-rounded and impactful defender in the current landscape.

Despite Joe Gomez’s commendable display at left-back and the emergence of young talents like Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon, Liverpool recognize the need for reinforcement in that area. Robinson’s past performances, including an impressive display against Liverpool in early December, have caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, making him a potential target to bolster the team’s left-back options.