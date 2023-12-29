Liverpool could reignite their interest in Arthur Theate

Liverpool could reportedly opt to reignite their interest in signing Stade Rennais star Arthur Theate in the upcoming window, as per talkSPORT.

The Merseyside club have had several injury problems at their back at the moment as Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of this season after sustaining a serious knee issue.

In addition, Andy Robertson has been sidelined with a shoulder problem, while Konstantinos Tsimikas has now also picked up a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined over the coming months.

So, according to the report by talkSPORT, Liverpool could look to strengthen their backline in January amid their recent injury problems and may opt to reignite their interest in Theate.

The Reds were reportedly interested in signing a new defender last summer and expressed their intentions to acquire Theate’s signature. But, they never formalised their interest so a deal didn’t materialise. However, things could be different this time around and they may make a concrete approach next month.

Theate to Liverpool

The 23-year-old – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Rennes are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in in January.

Theate is a left-footed defender, he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. He is technically sound, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 23-year-old is a talented player and could be a solid signing for Liverpool if they purchase him in the upcoming window. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure the Belgian to Anfield next month.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley, Liverpool will face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night before taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup. So, a couple of tough fixtures lie ahead for Jurgen Klopp’s side.