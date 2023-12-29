Man Utd predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United will travel to City Ground to face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. United found themselves 2-0 down in the game but they displayed an excellent performance in the second half and eventually managed to turn the game around.

So, Erik ten Hag’s side have now returned to winning ways after failing to find victory in the previous four consecutive games in all competitions. Therefore, Man Utd will be desperate to continue their winning run tomorrow by beating Forest.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently full of confidence after beating Newcastle United last time out. So, United will have to be at their very best to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Team news

Man Utd have struggled with injury problems over the last few months but Ten Hag has provided good news and said that the majority of those players will return in mid-January.

However, Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire aren’t available for selection in tomorrow’s game. Along With them, Victor Lindelof is also set to remain sidelined in this fixture owing to his injury.

Sofyan Amrabat and Luke Shaw were absent in the last game due to a minor issue and they are expected to remain sidelined versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, Anthony Martial is also set to be unavailable for this game.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Nottingham

So, Andre Onana is likely to keep hold of his place in goal for United tomorrow and therefore, Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are expected to be the centre-back pairing for Man Utd tomorrow, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot could be the fullbacks. So, Sergio Reguilon and Willy Kambwala would be among the substitutes.

Kobbie Mainoo should keep hold of his place in the defensive midfield position for United and alongside the youngster, Christian Eriksen may continue, pushing Bruno Fernandes to the attacking midfield position. So, Scott McTominay will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marcus Rashford could be in the left-wing role, while Alejandro Garnacho should continue on the right after scoring a brace last time out. In that case, Facundo Pellistri and Antony will have to make do with a place on the bench. Rasmus Hojlund is set to be leading the line for United after scoring his first Premier League goal last time out.