Liverpool looking to sign Fluminense defender Nino in January

Liverpool are keen on signing the Fluminense defender Nino during the January transfer window, according to a report from Alfredo Pedulla via Fichajes.

Liverpool are now ‘seriously considering’ a move for the defender next month, as per the journalist, as they look to strengthen their ranks this winter.

The 26-year-old Brazilian defender has impressed with his performances for Fluminense this season and he helped them win the Copa Libertadores final. The South American helped his side reach the final of the Club World Cup as well.

The report claims that Nino has a contract with the Brazilian club until the end of 2024 and he has a release clause of €7 million (£6m) in his contract, so he wouldn’t break the bank.

Jurgen Klopp wants to improve his defensive options in January, especially with Joel Matip sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the campaign. Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender next month and Nino could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Nino would aid Liverpool’s title push

Nino is at the peak of his powers right now and he would be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Liverpool are currently fighting for the league title and they are on top of the Premier League table. Quality signs in January could help them go all the way in the competition.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Brazilian could be a useful option while attacking set pieces. He has five goals and two assists to his name this year.

The reported release clause would be a bargain for a club with Liverpool’s resources and the player certainly has the ability to justify the investment. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the defender when the transfer window opens next month.