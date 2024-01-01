Man Utd in talks with Lille to sign Liverpool target Yoro

Manchester United have reportedly opened formal talks with LOSC Lille over a deal to sign Liverpool target Leny Yoro, as per a recent French report.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, it has been suggested that the Red Devils have been planning to sign a new defender in January to address that issue and help Erik ten Hag continue the rebuild.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the record Premier League champions with Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo being among them. But, Yoro has now emerged as a serious target.

According to a recent report by a French outlet(via The Express), Man Utd have been showing an interest in signing Yoro and they have already opened formal talks with Lille over a deal to purchase the highly talented star.

However, the report claims that Lille has no intention of letting their star man leave but they could change their stance if they receive an offer of around £78m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd. So, the Red Devils will have to break the bank to sign the Frenchman in this winter window.

Battle

The report states that Manchester City and Liverpool have also been showing an interest in acquiring Yoro’s service so United are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the defender.

The report says alongside Premier League clubs, Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him, but the English clubs are currently ahead of the Ligue 1 giants in the race to sign Yoro.

After coming through the Lille youth system, the 18-year-old has established himself as a key starter for the French side this term.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender going forward. So, the Frenchman would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if either club sign him this year. However, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd or Liverpool will be able to purchase Yoro in January if Lille stay firm on their £78m valuation.