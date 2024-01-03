Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to do-battle over the signing of exciting Sunderland prospect Dan Neil, according to Sunderland Nation.

The 22-year-old is having a blistering season with the Black Cats as they rally back towards the play-off places after starting the season poorly. Neil’s performances have put him on the radar of several top clubs in the Premier League.

The winter transfer window will be a crucial month for Sunderland, with significant attention focused on whether the club can ward off interest in players like Neil, Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke. While Clarke and central defender Ballard have admirers in the Premier League, it is Neil who is attracting significant interest from clubs higher up the table.

Liverpool enquired about the former England u20 International last summer and are still keeping close tabs on the midfielder. Tottenham and Arsenal are also reported to have to be monitoring Neil in person while Primeira Liga side, Sporting Lisbon are also interested in the midfielder. Accumulatively, around a dozen clubs have expressed interest in the Black Cats midfielder.

Neil has a contract at the Stadium of Light that runs until June 2026 and it won’t be easy to prise him away.

Should they move for Neil in January?

Liverpool have experienced significant success in the past after signing players from the Championship and relegated clubs. The likes of Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliot, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, and even legends such as Peter Crouch and Charlie Adam all thrived after signing for The Reds.

Tottenham have already acquired the services of Ashley Philips from EFL Championship side, Blackburn Rovers. Although the 18-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League, his signing is being regarded as an investment for the future, as the England u19 international possesses immense potential.

Both clubs are looking to add Neil, who is having an incredible season for Michael Beale’s side, to their ranks this January. However, Arsenal could also make a move for the youngster as Mikel Arteta looks to continue to build an exciting group of young players at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will be open to selling one of their prized assets this January, or wait till next summer to entertain any offer for the midfielder.