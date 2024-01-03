Liverpool and Man Utd battle for Federico Redondo

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing Argentinos Juniors defensive midfielder Federico Redondo, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Redondo has been one of the standout prospects to emerge from South America’s pool of young talents in the past year. He was part of Javier Mascherano’s led Argentina u20 side where his performances caught the eye of a host of clubs across Europe.

TeamTalk claims that Man Utd and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in luring the South American star to the Premier League, however, they face stiff competition from Spain. Along with United and Liverpool, La Liga giants, Real Madrid are also interested in the 20-year-old as they look to continue their tradition of developing young talents at the Bernabeu.

TeamTalk reports that the 20-year-old could be available for just £8m in the January transfer window, which could prove to be a steal for any club that successfully signs him. The report also adds that Redondo could move this winter amid significant interest in his signature, as the midfielder is also keen on taking the next step in his career.

Midfield prodigy

Liverpool’s interest in Redondo appears to be a strategic move to strengthen their midfield options, aligning well with Jurgen Klopp’s system, which values versatility and stamina. Redondo’s playing style seems to be an ideal fit for the demands of Klopp’s system.

On the other hand, Man United, amid their rebuild under new ownership, see Redondo as a potential cornerstone in their new-look midfield. His creativity and youthful energy could contribute significantly to United’s revitalization.

Real Madrid’s interest in Redondo is equally noteworthy, reflecting the club’s tradition of acquiring the brightest talents. If the move materializes, Redondo could join the ranks of stars such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo who made a transfer from South America to the Bernabeu.

Redondo’s performances at Argentinos Juniors have captured the hearts of fans, delivering excellent performances in the domestic league and emerging as one of the most talked-about prospects in South American football.

His ability to thread crucial passes and showcase a tireless work rate has been instrumental in his team’s successes, earning him accolades and attracting interest from clubs abroad.

While it’s being reported that Redondo will make a move this winter, it remains to be seen which of the interested parties are closer to sealing a deal for the midfielder as signing a defender seems to be the priority for both Liverpool and United.