Liverpool could look to sign Michael Olise to replace Salah

Liverpool could reportedly look to sign Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players in the world after joining the Merseyside club back in 2017, helping his side win every competition in the world over the last few years.

The 31-year-old has continued his impressive performances this season as well, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

Salah is the talismanic figure for Liverpool, however, he has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times. Al-Ittihad has been showing a concrete interest in acquiring his service so if Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually opt to let their star man leave then they will have to sign a new right-winger to replace the Egyptian.

Now, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Jones has reported that Liverpool could make a swoop for Olise if they decide to cash-in on Salah.

Olise to Liverpool

Jones said:

“Liverpool also want to consider what they do in the long-term, obviously with Salah there are doubts around him for next season and stuff, maybe they go and sign someone like Olise from Crystal Palace, but I think this is an opportunity for someone to take this and say look without Salah you don’t need to buy anyone, trust me and I’ll do it for you.”

The 22-year-old has been displaying promising performances for Crystal Palace in recent times and as a result, he has been attracting a lot of attention from big English clubs.

Chelsea showed a firm interest in signing him last summer and they were even ready to trigger his release clause. However, the forward refused to leave the Eagles and join the Blues. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Olise accepts to move to Anfield if Liverpool decide to formalise their interest.

Olise – valued at around £44m by Transfermarkt – is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Liverpool should Klopp’s side secure his signature this year.