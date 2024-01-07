Liverpool to battle it out with Man Utd for Michael Olise

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to a report from Football Transfers.

The report says the 22-year-old French winger has a release clause of £60 million in his contract and Manchester United have been closely monitoring his progress ahead of a potential swoop.

However, United face stiff competition as Liverpool have now joined the race for his signature and they view him as the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and he’s been strongly linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old has been exceptional since joining the Premier League club and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately.

Olise would add creativity and goals to the Liverpool attack and he has the technical attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker under Jurgen Klopp.

While there is no doubt that Manchester United have more financial resources compared to Liverpool, the Reds are more likely to compete for major trophies. Olise will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to play for Liverpool could be a tempting proposition for him.

The £60 million release clause might seem like a premium right now but the 22-year-old certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Olise would be an upgrade on Sancho-Antony

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the wide areas as well. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been largely underwhelming since joining the club and the Red Devils need more cutting edge in the final third.

The 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger would certainly help them improve going forward but it remains to be seen whether United can beat Liverpool in the race for his signature.

A January move for Olise seems highly unlikely and it is fair to assume that both clubs will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the talented young winger.