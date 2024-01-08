Man Utd want to include Wan-Bissaka in Olise deal



According to Daily Star, Manchester United want to include Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise next summer.

The Red Devils are likely to look for attacking reinforcements after their minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. It may not happen this month with the Premier League approval set to be delayed, but the club are already planning for the summer with a potential approach for Palace’s Olise.

As per Daily Star, Man United are firm admirers of Olise and the club are prepared to include Wan-Bissaka as part of the transfer. United signed Wan-Bissaka from Palace for £50 million from the Eagles five years ago and they are willing to offer him as a makeweight to lower the valuation to land Olise.

Olise previously had a release clause worth £35 million in his contract, but that has been almost doubled with his new long-term deal last summer. United have no desire to pay the entire fee for the talented forward and seem optimistic that Palace will accept a lower sum with Wan-Bissaka heading back to Selhurst Park.

Good proposal

United recently made the decision to extend Wan-Bissaka’s contract until the summer of 2025 by triggering a clause in his deal. The lack of progress in contract talks could be a reason and the 26-year-old could leave the club on a permanent basis during next summer’s transfer window.

Palace could be tempted to re-sign their former star. Wan-Bissaka is one of the best tacklers in the English top-flight. He has been brilliant with his defensive work, but United seem to have outgrown him. They could be eyeing a more attacking right-back in the transfer market in future.

His return to London with Palace could improve United’s chances of landing Olise ahead of their Premier League rivals. The 22-year-old picked up his second hamstring injury of the season last month but between those setbacks, he has registered 5 goals and 1 assist from 9 appearances.

He has easily outshined the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford in the United squad. He would be a top-notch signing for the Red Devils during the summer but his injury record needs to be monitored. The Mancunian giants should only sign him after a thorough medical examination.