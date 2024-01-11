Arsenal submit offer to sign Borja Mayoral

Arsenal are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this month and have submitted an offer to sign Getafe star Borja Mayoral, according to a report from the Sun.

The Gunners were initially keen on signing Ivan Toney from Brentford but the 27-year-old is reportedly valued at £100 million. Mikel Arteta has now decided to move for a cheaper alternative and Arsenal have turned their attention to Mayoral.

The Sun claims that Arsenal have already submitted an opening offer worth £22m and are hoping to sign the La Liga striker before the window closes later this month.

However, they will need to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal agreed as the newspaper says Getafe have rejected Arsenal’s offer and made it clear they want closer to £39m for their star forward.

Mayoral has done very well for Getafe since joining them from Real Madrid in 2022 and he has 14 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the 26-year-old striker and he is likely to be tempted if Arsenal are able to get a deal agreed.

Big move

The north London outfit are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could offer him the platform to compete for major trophies consistently.

The player has a contract with Getafe until the summer of 2027 and Arsenal will have to pay the asking price if they want to sign him. The Spanish outfit are under no pressure to sell him for a knockdown price anytime soon.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season and they need to improve their attacking options before the January window closes.

Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and they need a reliable finisher at their disposal. The Brazilian has scored just three goals in 15 Premier League matches this season.

Mayoral could certainly prove to be an upgrade on the Brazilian but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay the £39 million asking price for the Spaniard.

Eddie Nketiah may also need to be sold in order for Arsenal to raise the required money to fund any move for Mayoral this month.