Liverpool make enquiry for Kevin Mantilla

Liverpool are keen on signing the Colombian defender Kevin Mantilla and have made initial contact with his club, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report claims that the Premier League side have ‘set their sights’ on the 20-year-old South American and they have ‘requested detailed information’ about the player.

Mantilla has established himself as CA Talleres and the club’s president has revealed that Liverpool have made contact after following the player closely for a number of months.

It is hardly a surprise that Liverpool are keen on signing the central defender. They need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Joel Matip – who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Mantilla has the potential to develop into a quality central defender with the right guidance Liverpool could nurture him into a top class Premier League performer.

If Liverpool can help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, they would have an exceptional long term prospect on their hands.

Mantilla could be a future star for Liverpool

Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as the only reliable central defenders at their disposal. They will need to add more depth in that department if they want to continue fighting for major trophies.

The Colombian defender would be a superb long term investment for them but it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get a deal done before the January window closes.

Mantilla could be tempted by a move to a big Premier League club like Liverpool and the opportunity to play under a world class manager like Jurgen Klopp will be an enticing prospect as well.

Premier League rivals Brighton are keen on signing the defender, but it is fair to assume that Liverpool have greater financial resources and pull compared to the Seagulls so they should be confident of getting a deal done if they formalise their interest.