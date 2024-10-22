Nunez to start as Slot makes 4 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Leipzig

Liverpool are back on the road in the Champions League after defeating Bologna at Anfield last time in the competition. For the third matchday of the European Cup, the Reds travel to Germany to take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena, as they look to maintain a strong start to the qualification and seal a berth in the last 16 by finishing in the top eight of the table.

The Reds saw off Chelsea in their most recent Premier League clash and lost Diogo Jota to injury, and it is expected that he will miss the match against Leipzig as a result. Here is a look at the team Arne Slot is likely to use against the Germans.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher will retain his place in goal. Alisson Becker is injured and therefore, the team’s secondary goalkeeper will have a consistent run of minutes between now and the Brazilian’s return to fitness.

Defenders – Liverpool could make one change at the back with Andy Robertson resting and Kostas Tsimikas coming in. The Scotsman has been rotated with his Greek teammate in recent weeks, especially after he spent a while on the treatment table last season and in the summer, so he could rest in the Champions League before the Arsenal clash next weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to keep his place as the right back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will retain their places in the heart of the backline not just due to Liverpool’s lack of squad depth in the position but also as a result of their contribution in making the side defensively solid.

Diaz and Nunez set to feature

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was on the bench against Chelsea, possibly due to his lengthy travel from Argentina last week. He is expected to return to the starting eleven versus Leipzig. With him and Dominik Szoboszlai making way for Curtis Jones in recent weeks, it might be Ryan Gravenberch’s turn to sit on the bench for the time being with the Englishman likely to feature after scoring a goal and winning a penalty against Chelsea. The duo will feature in a double pivot.

Dominic Szoboszlai, meanwhile, will feature as the number 10 and would in all probability be flanked by Mohamed Salah on his right, while Luis Diaz could come in on the left instead of Cody Gakpo.

Forward – Diogo Jota was injured against Chelsea and his fitness problem could allow 25-year-old Darwin Nunez to start up front for Liverpool.

Here is a look at how the Reds could look on paper: