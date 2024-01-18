Chelsea could give chance to Karim Benzema



According to journalist Jonathan Johnson, Chelsea could be willing to give a chance to Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema if he decides to return to Europe during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman made the shock decision to leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League last summer. He signed for the reigning champions on a big-money contract, but he is now contemplating a move back to Europe.

Chelsea are one of the admirers of the former Lyon graduate and speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Blues could be willing to give a chance to Benzema, considering he still has the quality to find the back of the net.

However, the French football expert added that a return to Lyon could be a more realistic choice for the 36-year-old, he said: “I’m not sure Benzema, at his age, will still be at the same level we saw from him at Real Madrid.”

“Injuries were catching up with him there as well and that hasn’t changed, but of course he’s still of the quality that I could imagine big names like Chelsea being willing to give him a chance.”

“He’ll have to choose his next move wisely, and that’s why I think a return to Lyon might be one to watch – he could be a real talismanic figure there … It wouldn’t surprise me to see him return to Europe in the next few weeks.”

World-class striker

Benzema has been one of the world’s best strikers over a number of years. He was in exemplary form for Madrid last season with 31 goals to his name and he has added another 12 since his move to the Middle East. The experienced star is now contemplating a return to European football and a loan move could be on the cards this winter.

Chelsea are lacking the presence of a genuine goalscoring striker in the squad. They have missed the most big chances in the top-flight this campaign and bringing in a striker of Benzema’s pedigree would improve their chances of scoring regularly. Benzema could also be tempted to challenge himself in a new league before calling time on his career.

A loan switch could depend on him accepting a staggering pay-cut on his £86 million annual wages in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad will also need to be convinced into letting go of their main central striker. The Saudi outfit are bound to request a loan fee to part ways with the Frenchman, who is still one of the best goal-getters in the game.