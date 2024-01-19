Man Utd interested in Bayer Leverkusen star Odilon Kossounou



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have added Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou to their extended list of targets for the summer transfer window.

The Ivorian has been a key figure in the heart of the defence for the Bundesliga leaders. He has formed a terrific partnership with Edmond Tapsoba and Jonathan Tah. The German outfit have conceded just 12 goals from 17 league games and Plettenberg reports that Kossounou is now attracting interest from Man United.

The journalist claims that the 23-year-old has caught the eye of the Red Devils due to his strong season and has been added to their extended list for the summer. He is not a top target for Erik ten Hag’s side, but the Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on his performances for the table-toppers in the German top-flight.

Top-class defender

Kossounou has made good progress since his arrival from Club Brugge a few seasons ago. He has become a mainstay in the starting plans of manager Xabi Alonso, putting in a string of stand-out performances. The centre-back is good with the ball at his feet and also possesses brilliant recovery pace and has an aerial and physical presence.

These attributes would suit him well in the Premier League with United or any other club. Leverkusen are unlikely to entertain any offers for the player this month and will only consider proposals in the summer. The Red Devils won’t be disappointed, considering they have no funds to spend for now due to Financial Fair Play spending limits.

As Plettenberg said, the £30 million defender is not a top target for the Mancunian club, but could emerge as an option for the next transfer window. He could be considered as a replacement for Raphael Varane whose deal with the club expires at the end of the campaign. United have decided against triggering a 12-month option in his contract.

The World Cup winner could leave if he does not accept a significant pay-cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford. With Kossounou also capable of playing from the right-back position, his versatility would make him a top-class signing for the Red Devils.