Liverpool open talks over deal to sign Bilal El Khannouss

Liverpool have opened initial talks over a potential deal to sign KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, according to HLN.

The 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as an important first-team player for the Belgian club and his performances have caught the attention of top clubs throughout Europe.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in signing the midfielder in the coming months and their scouts have been monitoring his progress closely. Liverpool reps are reportedly impressed with what they have seen and ‘inquiries have already been made’ regarding a potential transfer.

However, Liverpool could face stiff competition for El Khannouss’ signature as HLN claims that Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also showing a keen interest in the midfielder.

El Khannouss is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, but it remains to be seen whether the Belgian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure for a similar price at the end of the season. The Moroccan midfielder is a prodigious talent and he could prove to be a bargain if a club like Liverpool can snap him up for around £19m.

The midfielder has three goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season. He can operate as a central midfielder as well as the number ten. El Khannouss has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and his numbers are likely to improve if he was playing alongside better players in England.

El Khannouss a long-term investment

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to compete with Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen for his signature. But it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal agreed to lure El Khannouss to Anfield.

The Reds could certainly use more creativity and goals from their midfield and the Moroccan would be a long-term investment for them. Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Liverpool, and he could help the player improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.