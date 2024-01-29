Man Utd & Liverpool take ‘concrete steps’ to sign Leny Yoro

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign LOSC Lille starlet Leny Yoro, as per the French outlet Le10Sport.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils have already started to plan about the transfer business in the summer. It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen several areas of the squad with defence being one of those.

United have been linked with numerous centre-back options in recent weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva being among them. But, Yoro is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Le10Sport, Yoro has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is highly unlikely to extend his deal with Les Douges.

The report further claims that Lille don’t want to lose their star man this month but could be forced to cash-in on him at the end of this season.

Battle

Le10Sport states that Man Utd have already taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign Yoro next summer to reinforce their backline. But Lille don’t want to sell their star man for cheap despite his current contract situation and want at least £60m.

However, the French outlet says that Liverpool have also been showing firm interest in signing the youngster and along with the Merseyside club, Manchester City and PSG are also keen on purchasing the Frenchman. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for Yoro.

Liverpool have also been looking to reinforce their backline by signing a new centre-back. Joel Matip – who has been ruled out for the rest of this season having sustained a serious knee issue – has entered the final six months of his current contract and could leave the club for free at the end of this season.

So, should Matip leaves the club, Liverpool will need to sign a new defender to replace the African and Yoro could be a shrewd signing.

The Lille star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in the future. So, the 18-year-old would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club eventually manage to secure his signature.