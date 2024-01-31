Man Utd officials impressed by Borja Mayoral



According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United have been impressed by the performances of Getafe star Borja Mayoral amid their search for a striker.

The Spanish ace has had an impressive campaign with Getafe and he has already netted 16 goals in all competitions. His progress has not gone unnoticed and writing in his Givemesport column, Jones has revealed that Man United officials have been impressed by the striker while keeping tabs on the performances of Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils are on the look out for an alternative striker in the transfer market and it is claimed that Mayoral could be available for a low transfer fee in the region of £12 million. Arsenal have also been linked with the centre-forward lately, but Jones claims that the reports are wide off the mark as they have not scouted him since 2019.

Alternative striker

United are currently weighing up their options for the back-up striker role with the uncertainty surrounding the future of Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is out injured for the next 9 weeks after a groin operation and he could walk out on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract concluded.

Manager Erik ten Hag has effectively ruled out any new striker joining the club this winter due to FFP issues, but the club are likely to invest in the department during the summer. They have been linked with some talented strikers such as Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee but Mayoral could be an option too.

The Spaniard has settled at Getafe after a string of loan deals away from Real Madrid at Wolfsburg, Levante and Roma. He has developed into a proper goal scorer for the La Liga outfit this season and we would be surprised if they decide to let him go on the cheap during the next transfer window. The price could be higher than the £12m being quoted by Jones.