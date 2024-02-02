Liverpool told to sign Jarrod Bowen to replace Salah

Former midfielder turned pundit Don Hutchinson has suggested that Liverpool should sign West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen as a cheap option to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months as it has been suggested that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are keen on securing his signature.

The Saudi Arabian side formalised their interest in signing him last summer but the Merseyside club didn’t allow their star man’s departure so a deal didn’t materialise.

However, Al-Ittihad reportedly haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him as it has been suggested that they could return with an improved proposal to sign the African this year.

Now, speaking on ESPN, Hutchinson was asked who would be the right option to replace Salah if he eventually moves away, the former Liverpool star stated that if Liverpool have big money then they should go for Kylian Mbappe.

Bowen to Liverpool

However, the pundit claims that if Liverpool can’t spend much then they would be better off going for Bowen – who would be a cheaper option.

Hutchinson said:

“If you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen, he’s been in amazing form. If you have unlimited money then Mbappe, if you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen.”

Bowen is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him.

However, the forward – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – still has more than six and a half years left in his current contract. So, West Ham are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

The Hammers have shown that they like to play hardball to sell their assets so Bowen might not be a cheap option for Liverpool to bolster the attacking department.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Englishman to replace Salah if he eventually leaves the club.