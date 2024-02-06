Liverpool have their eyes on Barcelona star Raphinha



According to Teamtalk, Liverpool have identified Barcelona winger Raphinha as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad last summer, but Liverpool were quite clear that he was not for sale at any price. This has not ceased the speculation regarding his future and Teamtalk claim that Raphinha is being seen as a possible successor to the Egyptian.

As things stand, there are no plans from the Premier League leaders to part ways with their leading star, but the scenario could be re-assessed during the summer, particularly with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming that he will be leaving his position after more than 8 years at the helm.

Premier League experience

Salah has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success over the past few years. He has continued to remain hugely consistent with 18 goals this campaign and recently reached the 200-goal landmark for the Reds. The 31-year-old will enter the last year of his contract this summer and question marks could be raised over his future.

Virgil van Dijk has already hinted that he could follow Klopp through the exit door. Salah could follow the same path and Liverpool could oblige to his request if they receive a huge transfer fee from Saudi. In that case, the club may want a readymade replacement from the transfer market and could turn their focus to Raphinha.

The Brazilian has played only 992 minutes of regular minutes for Barcelona this season amid injuries and competition for places. He has still contributed 4 goals and 7 assists for the Blaugrana. The 27-year-old could be eyeing a return to the Premier League and we won’t be surprised if Liverpool make an approach to sign him.

The £42 million star had a fond time at Leeds United with 29 goal involvements in 67 appearances. He was their stand-out performer amid their relegation dogfight. He may not be a statement signing for the Reds, but would certainly be a good candidate to succeed Salah if the latter were to leave. Raphinha may not join without assured game time.