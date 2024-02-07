Liverpool eyeing summer swoop to sign Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa at the end of the season, as per HITC Football.

The Italian international winger will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer of 2025 and he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to HITC, Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the situation ahead of a potential swoop in the summer but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Juventus are hoping to tie Chiesa down to a new contract but they are yet to agree terms over a new deal. The Italian giants would be forced to cash-in this summer if Chiesa doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months as they don’t want to lose him for nothing.

Chiesa has done well for the Turin giants this season, scoring six goals and picking up two assists in 18 league matches. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he can slot into the number ten role as well. He would add flair, creativity and goals to the Liverpool attack.

Chiesa Liverpool’s Salah replacement?

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and his contract expires next year. They will need to plan for a future without him and Chiesa is being looked at as a potential replacement.

The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the best attacking talents in Europe when he guided Italy to the European Championships win in 2021. However, his development has stalled due to injuries. Chiesa is slowly getting back to his best once again and Liverpool would do well to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The winger is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt and it will be interesting to see if the Reds follow up on their interest with an official proposal if he fails to sign a new deal in Turin.