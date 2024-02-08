Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Chris Rigg

Liverpool and Manchester United are in a fierce battle to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg at the end of the season, according to a report from Sunderland Echo.

The 16-year-old Championship midfielder has already established himself as a first-team player for the Black Cats and his performances have attracted the attention of the top Premier League clubs.

Several teams were linked with a move for Rigg in the summer and the Sunderland Echo says Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs showing a keen interest ahead of the summer.

However, they face stiff competition as Chelsea and Manchester City are also named as potential suitors, while European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich are also circling.

Rigg could prove to be a quality future investment for the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Sunderland will not want to lose a quality prospect like him any time soon, but the Premier League clubs certainly have the financial muscle to tempt them.

A £3m fee was mooted last year but Rigg’s price-tag has surely skyrocketed after an impressive campaign. He became Sunderland’s youngest ever goal-scorer at the age of 16 and 51 days in August last year.

Chris Rigg would be a future investment

Rigg can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. Manchester United could certainly use a player with his skillset and the Red Devils could nurture him into an important first team player in the coming seasons.

Similarly, Liverpool need to add defensive cover to their midfield. They failed to bring in a quality defensive midfielder at the start of the season and the Reds have had to use Alexis Mac Allister in the anchor role. They will need to address that position soon and Rigg would be a long-term addition.

The 16-year-old might not be ready for regular Premier League football yet, but he has the potential to succeed in the top flight with the right coaching and guidance.

He needs to join a club with a clear pathway to the first-team and the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool will probably be more suitable options for the player.