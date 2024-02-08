Liverpool ‘set sights’ on signing Antonee Robinson

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per Football Insider.

The Merseyside club have struggled with their left-back position due to injury problems this term as both Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas were sidelined at one stage.

However, although the Scotland international has returned to full fitness, the Greek is still out injured. Joe Gomes has been used as a makeshift left-back amid the duo’s absence, however, it appears the Merseyside club are looking to sign a new defender to reinforce the left-back position ahead of next season.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Robinson’s development ahead of a potential swoop and the Reds’ scouts have been highly ‘impressed’ by the defender.

The report further claims that Liverpool’s data analysis team have been ‘wowed’ by the American’s recent displays so Liverpool could look to sign him next summer to reinforce the backline.

Robinson to Liverpool

It was reported last summer that Fulham wanted a fee of around £35m for their star man but they could now demand more than that figure this summer, especially after his promising displays this term with he still has more than four years left in his current contract.

With Robertson set to enter his 30s next month, signing a new left-back as a long-term successor for the Scotsman would be a shrewd decision and Robinson could be an ideal option.

The 26-year-old is quick, excellent going forward, can deliver great crosses from the wide areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions. He is a highly talented player and is a Premier League proven defender. So, he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to formalise their interest in acquiring the Fulham star’s service next summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Arsenal, Liverpool will take on Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League this weekend. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways by beating Vincent Kompany’s side.