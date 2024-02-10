Liverpool & Tottenham interested in signing Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth’s want-away star Lloyd Kelly, as per Football Insider.

Spurs have strengthened their backline by purchasing Radu Dragusin from Genoa in the recently concluded winter window. But, it seems Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new defender in the upcoming window and signing a left-footed one is seemingly on his agenda as the Lilywhites have been linked with numerous names in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 this year.

Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and Leny Yoro have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Merseyside club but Kelly is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Football Insider, Kelly has entered the final six months of his current contract and he has no intention of extending his deal with Bournemouth.

The report further claims that Kelly can agree to a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs with AC Milan, Juventus and several Bundesliga clubs interested in signing him, but the player doesn’t want to rush the decision and sign for a foreign club.

Battle

Football Insider states that Tottenham and Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Englishman and they have been keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation in recent times before making a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

Kelly, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile defender as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Bournemouth star is a Premier League proven star and signing a player of his qualities for free would be a shrewd business for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club will eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kelly if he eventually leaves Bournemouth for free at the end of this campaign.