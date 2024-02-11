Liverpool eye swoop for Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the current situation of Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham before making a potential swoop for him in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Standard.

The Englishman has entered the final six months of his current contract and hasn’t decided to sign an extension with the Cottagers yet. So, it looks highly likely that the defender will leave the West London club for free at the end of this season.

Now, according to the report by the Standard(via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are looking to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are interested in Adarabioyo and are keeping a close eye on his current situation before making a move for him during the off-season.

It has also been reported that Tottenham Hotspur previously expressed their interest in signing the defender, while AC Milan are keen on signing him this summer. But, the possibility of joining Liverpool might be a very ‘huge appeal’ for him if they formalise their interest.

Adarabioyo to Liverpool

However, the report also states that Adarabioyo may also stay at Fulham and extend his deal but if Liverpool come knocking on his door then it will be difficult for him to reject the Anfield club.

Liverpool would become very thin in numbers in their defensive department if Matip leaves the club as other than Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate they wouldn’t have any senior centre-back options.

Although they have Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomes, the former is still very young and doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level, while Gomes hasn’t played many games in the centre-back position in recent years. So, adding a new face to reinforce the backline would be the right decision for the Reds.

Adarabioyo, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is a Premier League proven star and could be an ideal option to replace Matip. In addition, signing a player of his qualities for free would be a shrewd business if Liverpool sign the Fulham star.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club opt to make a concrete approach to sign Adarabioyo if he eventually moves away from the Craven Cottage for free at the end of this season.