Tottenham & Newcastle lead race to sign Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old Iceland international has scored 11 goals and picked up three assists across all competitions this season and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League giants.

Tottenham are hoping to further improve their attacking options in the summer and Gudmundsson could prove to be a useful addition if they could get a deal done.

However, they face stiff competition from Newcastle as the report says Spurs and the Magpies are ‘above all’ in the race to sign the forward in the summer.

The Genoa star is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well. Tottenham have employed a free-flowing attacking approach this season and Ange Postecoglou has shown a preference towards dynamic attackers capable of operating in multiple roles. Gudmundsson certainly fits the profile.

The report from Calciomercato claims that the Italian outfit are holding out for a fee of around £26 million and it is fair to assume that Spurs and Newcastle have the financial resources to afford the player.

Spurs have an existing relationship with Genoa after signing Radu Dragusin from the Italian club in January. They will hope they can use that to their advantage and get a deal done ahead of Newcastle.

Gudmundsson would relish move

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the player’s career and he is likely to be tempted to join Tottenham or Newcastle United if either club formalises their interest with an official approach.

Gudmundsson is at the peak of his powers right now and this could be the ideal time to snap him up. He will look to hit the ground running in English football and make an immediate impact.

The asking price seems reasonable as well and the 26-year-old should be able to justify the investment over the coming years if he settled in English football.