Journalist reveals Leroy Sane is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets

Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets to potentially replace Mohamed Salah in the summer, as he revealed to Football365.

Falk has suggested that the Egyptian superstar will once again receive a lot of interest from the Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer. If Liverpool decide to cash in on him, they will likely be looking in the market for replacements.

With less than 18 months left on Salah’s current contract at Anfield, a decision will have to be made this summer. Whilst the club were successful in thwarting offers from the Saudi clubs last time around, they might have to make a tough decision.

Salah was ever present for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this season until January when he had to join up with the national team for the AFCON. Sadly for him, his campaign was cut short due to an injury. The 31-year-old has played 27 games for the Reds this season across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists.

Leroy Sane might be a viable option

If Salah was to indeed leave Liverpool, it would mark the end of an era. It is safe to say that the Egyptian has established himself as one of the modern-day greats at Anfield, along with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The Reds will have to be careful about replacing one of their most prolific attackers.

Here is where Leroy Sane comes in with a proven pedigree. Having played for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola before his move to Bayern Munich, he also has the experience of playing in the Premier League. Transfermarkt values the German winger at around £61m but Liverpool may be able to get him for less as his contract will have just one year left this summer.

Falk has revealed that the player is yet to renew his contract with Bayern and wants to decide his future in the summer. The journalist confirms that Liverpool have Sane on their wishlist and the player is aware of their interest.

“That’s true, Leroy Sane is on the list at Liverpool FC,” Falk is quoted as saying by Football365. “As far as I have heard the Bayern player knows about this interest, but he has not yet decided how to proceed. He has changed his management and wants to decide in the summer.

If Liverpool can convince him to join them after the Euros, then the Bundesliga club might have to cash in.

The 28-year-old winger has been prolific for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season. In 30 games across all competitions, he has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists. Stylistically, he is much closer to how Salah plays than he was back when he was at Manchester City. At the right price, signing Sane is a no-brainer for Liverpool.

A lot would depend on the player’s desire, how much Bayern demand for him and most importantly, Salah’s future. If Liverpool sign the German forward, they would be signing a player with a lot of quality and in his prime and it does bode well for us.