Liverpool scout Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie after sending scouts to watch them at the weekend, according to a report from HITC.

The report claims that Liverpool have been scouting the two players ahead of a potential double summer swoop. Liverpool had scouts in attendance to watch both Wirtz and Hincapie in action on Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen picked up a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Wirtz and Hincapie have been outstanding for the German club this season and they could prove to be quality acquisitions for the Reds if they end up luring them to Anfield.

Liverpool will need to bring in someone who will add creativity and goals to their attack, especially if Mohamed Salah moves on in the summer. The Egyptian international has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and he could be sold in the summer if he does not renew his contract amid strong links with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Wirtz to replace Salah?

Wirtz could prove to be a quality replacement if Salah leaves. He has contributed to eight goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season and he has the tools to develop into a world-class attacker. The German is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder.

According to a report via HITC, the 20-year-old midfielder could cost around £110 million at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see Liverpool are prepared to break their club transfer record in order to land him.

Meanwhile, Hincapie has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months as well. The defender’s agent himself confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the player during the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders could formalise their interest at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their defensive options. They need to bring in a replacement for Joel Matip, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Ecuador international could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement. Hincapie is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, so a double swoop for him and Wirtz could set Liverpool back at least £140m.