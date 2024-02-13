Liverpool & Tottenham to step up efforts to sign Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to step up their efforts to sign Lloyd Kelly in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Despite entering the final five months of his current contract, the 25-year-old hasn’t signed a new contract with Bournemouth yet. So, it appears the defender is set to leave the Vitality Stadium for free at the end of this season.

Kelly is currently free to speak with foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract. Bailey has reported on HITC that Juventus, Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan have all expressed their interest in signing him and in addition, clubs from Germany and France have also registered their interest in acquiring his service.

However, the journalist claims that Kelly hasn’t made up his mind whether to stay in the Premier League or play elsewhere. Bailey further states that Tottenham are ready to battle out with European rivals to sign the Bournemouth star and they are ‘willing’ to submit an official proposal soon to secure his signature.

But, the journalist says that Liverpool are also keen on signing Kelly as a free agent and they are preparing to make an approach to lure the Englishman to Anfield this summer. So, it seems there would be a fierce battle with English and other European clubs over the defender’s signature and it remains to be seen where the Bournemouth star eventually opts to move.

Battle

Kelly, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. The 25-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, the defender has struggled with injury problems in recent times so the North London club or the Merseyside club will have to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham and Liverpool decide to go head-to-head with each other over this deal if Kelly leaves Bournemouth as a free agent at the end of this campaign.