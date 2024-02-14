Man Utd preparing move to sign Gleison Bremer

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are preparing a move to land Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Bremer has been a mainstay in the Bianconeri backline over the past few years and he is currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2028 following his new deal in December 2023. Despite this, Calciomercato claim that Juventus have no ‘non-transferable’ players in the squad, considering their transfer dynamics.

Man United are prepared to make a summer swoop for the Brazilian defender. Juventus are also ready to let him go, provided the right offer is received. Intermediaries have informed the Red Devils that it would take £60 million to persuade the Serie A club to sell. Bremer is seen as a suitable candidate to bolster United’s backline.

Ideal signing

Bremer has developed into a key player for the Nerazzurri in central defence. His strong physical and aerial presence are his main strengths, but he has also caught the eye with his tackles, duel-winning ability and recoveries. United could see him as a replacement for Raphael Varane whose contract expires at the end of the season.

United have not triggered the 12-month option in Varane’s contract to keep him for another year. Bremer could be his successor as he has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League. The big question mark is whether United will be prepared to pay £60 million for his signature or pursue an alternative for a lesser transfer figure.

Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt could be signed for a lesser transfer sums this summer and they are also younger than the former Torino man. United could make a decision over whom to sign during the next transfer window. If they can recoup plenty of funds from player sales, they could afford a more expensive centre-back ahead of next season.