Liverpool ‘willing to go all out’ to sign Christensen

Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing to go all out’ to sign Barcelona star Andreas Christensen in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has widely been suggested that the Merseyside club wants to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender this summer. Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Leny Yoro have all been mentioned as serious targets for the Reds but Christensen is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘willing to all out’ to sign Christensen and they are ready to spend a fee of around £43m to lure him to Anfield.

The report further claims that Barcelona are currently in a ‘delicate financial situation’ so they could sell some of their stars to raise funds in order to bolster other areas of the squad.

So, Fichajes states that Liverpool would be able to sign the defender should they submit the £43m offer and if they can secure the former Chelsea star’s signature then it will be ‘one of the biggest bombshells’ of the Premier League’s transfer market.

Christensen to Liverpool

After moving to the Catalan giants as a free agent during the summer of 2022, the defender enjoyed a promising campaign in La Liga last term, helping his side win the league title.

The defender previously displayed his qualities in the Premier League during his time at Stamford Bridge, guiding the Blues to the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.

He is a talented and versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the holding midfield position. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, the 27-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Dane has struggled with fit issues in recent times and the Merseyside club wouldn’t want to sign a injury prone player.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their backline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Christensen in the upcoming transfer window.