Chelsea join Man Utd in race to sign Mathys Tel



According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea could be set to compete with Manchester United to sign Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel during the summer.

Man United recently made contact with the representatives of Tel and they are likely to make a formal approach when the transfer window reopens later this year.

However, they may not be alone in the pursuit of the 18-year-old with Phillips revealing that Chelsea have added him to their summer wishlist.

The Blues are eyeing a new centre-forward with Nicolas Jackson fluffing his lines. The French wonderkid has emerged as one of the targets.

Big potential

Tel joined the German champions from Rennes in the summer of 2022 with a big reputation, but he has yet to become a mainstay for the club.

He was restricted to just over 600 minutes last campaign and the same has been the case this season with 730 minutes thus far.

Despite this, the £43 million ace has found the back of the net on 12 occasions. This constitutes to around 111 minutes per goal at Bayern.

Hence, there is big potential in the teenager. United want to sign him, but could face fierce competition in the form of Chelsea this summer.

Both clubs are prepared to hand opportunities to youngsters to prosper. United have Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, who are currently assured starters under manager Erik ten Hag.

At Chelsea, the likes of Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer have made a big impression under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino. Tel could benefit from joining either club, but Chelsea could possibly have an upper hand.

United currently have Hojlund firing all cylinders with 8 goals in his last 8 appearances and the Dane has firmly established himself as the go-to choice and may not be displaced from the starting line-up in future.

However, there is a void to fill at Chelsea with Jackson looking out of sorts while Armando Broja was recently loaned out after failing to impress. Tel has the chance to be the no.1 choice up front for the Blues.