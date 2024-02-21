Man Utd and Liverpool submit Kylian Mbappe offers

Manchester United and Liverpool have put forward offers to Kylian Mbappé as they look to pull off a sensational move to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star in the summer, according to Le10Sport.

Mbappe has decided to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season so the Frenchman is available on a free transfer. Given his superstar status, his availability has created a transfer scramble in the market.

Widespread reports suggest that Mbappe is close to agreeing a move to Real Madrid, however, Le10Sport says Man Utd and Liverpool haven’t given up hope of trying to lure the striker to England.

The report claims that the Premier League duo have ‘already sent an offer‘ to the player and they are hoping to convince him to move to England over Madrid.

Signing the 25-year-old would be a major coup for either Liverpool or United if they could pull it off as the 2018 World Cup winner is one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe has scored 32 goals and picked up seven assists across all competitions this season and he could transform Liverpool or Man Utd in attack.

Mbappe world class

Manchester United have struggled in attack this season and they could certainly use a goalscoring forward like Mbappe. The Frenchman would not only score goals, he would create opportunities for his teammates with his ability to take on defenders and beat them, link-up play, and runs into the channels.

At Liverpool, he could be the long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with an exit from the club. The Egyptian international will be a free agent in 2025 and Liverpool need to plan his succession. The French attacker would be a sensational coup for them if they could lure him to Anfield.

With that said, Manchester United are going through a period of transition right now and Liverpool will be without Jurgen Klopp next season. They might not be appealing destinations for Mbappe, who will look to win major trophies every season.

Therefore, it’s not going to be easy for either club to win the race for his signature and Mbappe is widely expected to snub their advances and join Real Madrid in the summer.